Gurugram Implements GRAP 4 Restrictions to Combat Air Pollution
Gurugram's District Commissioner, Ajay Kumar, has enforced the GRAP 4 guidelines to address the rising air pollution. Measures include adjusted office hours for government employees, work-from-home directives for private sectors, hybrid schooling, and restrictions on construction activities and vehicle movement on unpaved roads.
Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar has mandated the implementation of GRAP 4 restrictions due to escalating air pollution levels in the city. The new orders mandate various measures, including altered office hours for government staff, work-from-home advisories for the private sector, and hybrid modes of learning for schools.
According to the directive, government employees are now required to report to work at 9:30 AM and stay until 5:30 PM. Municipal body workers have shifted to an 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM schedule. An advisory has also been issued for private organizations to operate from home until further notice.
The regulations, under the guidelines of GRAP 4, also include a comprehensive ban on construction and demolition activities, affecting public infrastructure projects such as highways and flyovers. Additionally, there is a prohibition on vehicles transporting construction materials on unpaved roads, alongside bans on open garbage burning, use of polythene, and other polluting materials.
