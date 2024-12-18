Left Menu

Trump's Legal Offensive: Media Lawsuits Spark Debate

Donald Trump files a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register, alleging election interference due to a poll showing Kamala Harris leading. Legal actions follow a defamation case settlement with ABC, raising concerns among experts about potential chilling effects on media coverage of his administration.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has launched legal action against the Des Moines Register, accusing the newspaper and its former pollster, J. Ann Selzer, of intentional election interference through a poll favoring Kamala Harris over Trump. The lawsuit demands accountability and seeks to curb the Register's polling practices.

The lawsuit follows Trump's recent settlement of a defamation case with ABC News, where the network agreed to donate $15 million to his presidential library and issue a public apology. Legal experts express worry over these developments, fearing they may deter robust journalistic scrutiny of the upcoming administration.

Asserting media accountability, Trump believes the ABC settlement marks a significant legal triumph. However, legal analysts suggest that U.S. protections for journalists remain strong despite potential pressures from these lawsuits, given the high standard of proving 'actual malice' in defamation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

