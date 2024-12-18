Left Menu

NATO Steps Up: New Role in Coordinating Military Aid to Ukraine

NATO has taken over coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the U.S. This move aims to strengthen support mechanisms against potential changes in U.S. policies under President-elect Donald Trump. The new mission, NSATU, is fully operational in Germany.

Updated: 18-12-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 02:42 IST
NATO Steps Up: New Role in Coordinating Military Aid to Ukraine
NATO has assumed the responsibility of coordinating Western military aid to Ukraine, transitioning this critical task from the United States, a reliable source confirmed on Tuesday. This strategic shift is perceived as a precautionary measure to fortify support mechanisms against NATO-skeptic U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Despite the transfer, which faced several months of delays, NATO's involvement remains indirect in the conflict against Russia, refraining from deploying its own forces. However, diplomatic circles admit that the impact of NATO's deeper involvement might be limited if the U.S., still the primary contributor of arms to Kyiv, reduces its aid under Trump's potential new directives.

NATO's new mission, NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), has established its headquarters at Clay Barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany, and is now operational. Without an official explanation for the delays, NATO's military headquarters SHAPE confirmed the gradual handover of responsibilities from the U.S. and other international bodies.

