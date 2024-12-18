Biden Administration Unveils H-1B Visa Reforms
The outgoing Biden administration has announced new rules for H-1B visas to facilitate the hiring of foreign skilled workers by American companies. These changes aim to modernize criteria for special positions and extend flexibilities for F-1 visa students. The reforms seek to bolster U.S. employers in the global market.
The Biden administration, in its final month, has introduced new reforms for H-1B visas, designed to ease the hiring process for American companies seeking foreign workers with specialized skills. The announcement was made by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.
The rules, aimed at providing greater flexibility, modernize the definitions and criteria for roles exempt from annual H-1B visa limits. This would benefit nonprofit and governmental research organizations as well. The reforms also assist U.S. employers in meeting their labor needs while maintaining competitiveness globally.
Further amendments include streamlining transitions from F-1 student visas to H-1B and enhancing application processing speed. Additionally, H-1B visa holders with a controlling interest in the employing organization will be allowed status eligibility under reasonable conditions. These reforms will officially come into effect with a new edition of Form I-129 on January 17, 2025.
