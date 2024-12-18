Left Menu

Strategic Tensions: Israel's Presence on Mount Hermon

Amidst international criticism, Israel will maintain its presence on Mount Hermon, a strategic site on the Syrian border, until a secure alternative is found. The occupation follows the recent collapse of Syrian governance, with Israeli forces preparing for a prolonged stay, emphasizing national security over diplomatic concerns.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel will remain stationed on Mount Hermon, a strategic location on the Syrian border, until a viable security arrangement is reached. This decision follows Israel's occupation of the site after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government's downfall.

While Israeli officials label the occupation as temporary and crucial for border security, there's no timeline for troop withdrawal. Defense Minister Israel Katz has prepared forces for an extended presence over the winter. Recently, Netanyahu received a briefing from military and security leaders at Mount Hermon to assess Israel's defensive measures.

The occupation in the demilitarized zone, initially established post-1973 Arab-Israeli war, has faced backlash. International entities, including the UN, have criticized it as a breach of agreements and have urged troop withdrawal. Nevertheless, Israel emphasizes security imperatives over diplomatic disputes.

