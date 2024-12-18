Left Menu

International Intrigue: The Fallout of a Moscow Assassination

A suspect linked to Ukrainian intelligence has been detained for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow. The suspect, an Uzbek national, allegedly deployed a bomb hidden in a scooter, resulting in the general’s death. Russia's FSB investigates; Ukraine denies charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:33 IST
International Intrigue: The Fallout of a Moscow Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An Uzbek national has been detained by Russia's security service in connection with the assassination of Soviet-era Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow. Russian authorities claim the suspect was recruited and promised USD 100,000 and relocation benefits for his service.

According to the FSB, the suspect crafted an explosive, and planted it on an electric scooter parked outside Kirillov's residence. The explosive detonated upon the general's exit, also claiming his assistant's life. The suspect's identity remains undisclosed but faces possible life imprisonment.

The assassination has prompted Moscow's allegations against Ukraine, a claim Kyiv officials rebuff. As Russia investigates the incident as a terrorist act, the international community watches closely, highlighting heightened tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024