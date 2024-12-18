An Uzbek national has been detained by Russia's security service in connection with the assassination of Soviet-era Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov in Moscow. Russian authorities claim the suspect was recruited and promised USD 100,000 and relocation benefits for his service.

According to the FSB, the suspect crafted an explosive, and planted it on an electric scooter parked outside Kirillov's residence. The explosive detonated upon the general's exit, also claiming his assistant's life. The suspect's identity remains undisclosed but faces possible life imprisonment.

The assassination has prompted Moscow's allegations against Ukraine, a claim Kyiv officials rebuff. As Russia investigates the incident as a terrorist act, the international community watches closely, highlighting heightened tensions between the two nations.

