Nigeria's Inflation Set to Plunge: President Tinubu's Strategic 2025 Budget

In a significant announcement, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu revealed that inflation in the country is projected to decrease dramatically from 34.6% to 15% by the coming year. This anticipated decline is attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports.

During his second budget speech, President Tinubu highlighted key spending priorities for 2025, focusing on security, infrastructure, and strategies to combat the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The proposed budget totals 47.90 trillion naira, featuring a budget deficit of 3.89% of Nigeria's GDP, approximately 13.0 trillion naira, reflecting careful fiscal planning under his administration.

