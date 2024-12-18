Nigeria's Inflation Set to Plunge: President Tinubu's Strategic 2025 Budget
President Bola Tinubu announced that Nigeria's inflation is expected to drop from 34.6% to 15% by next year, aided by reduced petroleum imports. His 2025 budget of 47.90 trillion naira focuses on security, infrastructure, and alleviating the cost-of-living crisis, with a budget deficit at 3.89% of GDP.
In a significant announcement, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu revealed that inflation in the country is projected to decrease dramatically from 34.6% to 15% by the coming year. This anticipated decline is attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports.
During his second budget speech, President Tinubu highlighted key spending priorities for 2025, focusing on security, infrastructure, and strategies to combat the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
The proposed budget totals 47.90 trillion naira, featuring a budget deficit of 3.89% of Nigeria's GDP, approximately 13.0 trillion naira, reflecting careful fiscal planning under his administration.
