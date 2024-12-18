Left Menu

Nigeria's Inflation Set to Plunge: President Tinubu's Strategic 2025 Budget

President Bola Tinubu announced that Nigeria's inflation is expected to drop from 34.6% to 15% by next year, aided by reduced petroleum imports. His 2025 budget of 47.90 trillion naira focuses on security, infrastructure, and alleviating the cost-of-living crisis, with a budget deficit at 3.89% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:50 IST
Nigeria's Inflation Set to Plunge: President Tinubu's Strategic 2025 Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant announcement, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu revealed that inflation in the country is projected to decrease dramatically from 34.6% to 15% by the coming year. This anticipated decline is attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports.

During his second budget speech, President Tinubu highlighted key spending priorities for 2025, focusing on security, infrastructure, and strategies to combat the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The proposed budget totals 47.90 trillion naira, featuring a budget deficit of 3.89% of Nigeria's GDP, approximately 13.0 trillion naira, reflecting careful fiscal planning under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024