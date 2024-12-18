Left Menu

Chief Minister Assures No Temple Evictions from Waqf Lands in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured the assembly that temples on Waqf properties will not be removed. Notices issued for eviction would be withdrawn. The discussion arose amid concerns over Waqf Board eviction notices. The BJP staged a walkout, demanding further action on Waqf property encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:29 IST
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the government's stance in the assembly on Wednesday, assuring that no temples built on Waqf properties will face eviction. He addressed concerns raised over Waqf Board eviction notices, promising that any such notices will be retracted.

The issue came to the forefront when BJP legislators demanded that Waqf property should also be removed from government records. Opposition leader R. Ashoka highlighted grievances of Kuruba families struggling against such notices. However, the government maintained that such actions stem from the need to protect Waqf properties.

Despite Siddaramaiah's clarifications, BJP members staged a walkout, protesting the government's handling of the matter and alleging politicization of the issue. Meanwhile, dissension continued within the BJP, illustrated by the political split between leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and B Y Vijayendra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

