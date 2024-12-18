Businessman in Odisha Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud in Grand Car Showroom Scam

A businessman in Cuttack, Odisha, was scammed out of Rs 40 lakh by cybercriminals impersonating high-level executives of a car manufacturing firm, according to police on Wednesday.

The businessman intended to establish a car showroom in Sambalpur and initiated contact with company representatives for advice. He was instructed to submit documents via the official website. Instead, he unwittingly entered a fraudulent site, transferring Rs 40.20 lakh to two separate accounts.

Realizing the deceit when the fraudsters demanded additional funds but failed to deliver on promised on-ground support, the businessman reported the issue to cyber police. Initial investigations have traced the bank accounts to New Delhi. Further probes are ongoing, the police confirmed.

