Businessman in Odisha Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud in Grand Car Showroom Scam

A businessman from Cuttack, Odisha, fell victim to a cyber fraud where Rs 40 lakh was stolen by scammers pretending to be senior officials of a car company. He was duped into depositing money into fake accounts while planning to open a car showroom. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A businessman in Cuttack, Odisha, was scammed out of Rs 40 lakh by cybercriminals impersonating high-level executives of a car manufacturing firm, according to police on Wednesday.

The businessman intended to establish a car showroom in Sambalpur and initiated contact with company representatives for advice. He was instructed to submit documents via the official website. Instead, he unwittingly entered a fraudulent site, transferring Rs 40.20 lakh to two separate accounts.

Realizing the deceit when the fraudsters demanded additional funds but failed to deliver on promised on-ground support, the businessman reported the issue to cyber police. Initial investigations have traced the bank accounts to New Delhi. Further probes are ongoing, the police confirmed.

