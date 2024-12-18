Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for POCSO Convict

A POCSO court delivered a life imprisonment verdict on Wednesday against Ramakant for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.

Special Judge Deepak Yadav imposed a fine of Rs 1.01 lakh, according to Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti. The fine will be allocated to the victim for medical expenses and rehabilitation.

Ramakant was found guilty after a rigorous examination of evidence presented by the prosecution and the defense, shedding light on a harrowing incident that took place last year.

