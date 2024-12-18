Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for POCSO Convict

A POCSO court sentenced Ramakant to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy. Alongside the prison term, a fine was imposed to support the victim's medical treatment. The verdict followed a thorough investigation and assessment of evidence by both the prosecution and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court delivered a life imprisonment verdict on Wednesday against Ramakant for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.

Special Judge Deepak Yadav imposed a fine of Rs 1.01 lakh, according to Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti. The fine will be allocated to the victim for medical expenses and rehabilitation.

Ramakant was found guilty after a rigorous examination of evidence presented by the prosecution and the defense, shedding light on a harrowing incident that took place last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

