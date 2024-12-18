Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for POCSO Convict
A POCSO court sentenced Ramakant to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy. Alongside the prison term, a fine was imposed to support the victim's medical treatment. The verdict followed a thorough investigation and assessment of evidence by both the prosecution and defense.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court delivered a life imprisonment verdict on Wednesday against Ramakant for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.
Special Judge Deepak Yadav imposed a fine of Rs 1.01 lakh, according to Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti. The fine will be allocated to the victim for medical expenses and rehabilitation.
Ramakant was found guilty after a rigorous examination of evidence presented by the prosecution and the defense, shedding light on a harrowing incident that took place last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal Tragedy: 40 Years of Injustice
India's Historic Legal Overhaul: A New Dawn in Criminal Justice
India Reinvents Its Criminal Justice System with New Codes
Dharavi's Digital Revolution: Transforming Slum Rehabilitation with Technology
Chandigarh Pioneers Modern Criminal Laws: A New Era of Justice