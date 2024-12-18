Left Menu

Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Key Excise Scam Approver

A Delhi court has lifted the travel ban on Dinesh Arora, a key witness in the Delhi excise scam case. The court noted the constitutional right to travel and did not consider Arora a flight risk, allowing him to travel to Italy and the UK for business purposes amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:15 IST
A Delhi court has temporarily lifted a travel ban on Dinesh Arora, who turned approver in the Delhi excise scam money laundering case. The judge highlighted the constitutional right to travel as a fundamental liberty.

Arora is set to travel from December 21 to 30, 2024, to Milan and London for his hospitality business. The decision follows his prior bail and the court's judgment that he does not pose a flight risk, especially after becoming an approver.

Arora's close ties with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also involved in the case, were noted. Nevertheless, Arora has previously adhered to court conditions when traveling abroad, strengthening the court's decision to permit his travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

