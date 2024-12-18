Left Menu

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Unauthorized Tree Pruning

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the deputy conservator of forest for allowing tree pruning without proper inspection or reasons, contradicting the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act. The court emphasized the primary role of the forest department in tree preservation and criticized unauthorized actions by the land-owning agencies.

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stand against unauthorized tree pruning, issuing a show cause notice to the deputy conservator of forests. The notice addresses the official's failure to adhere to the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, emphasizing the critical role of preserving flora in the urban landscape.

Justice Jasmeet Singh criticized the deputy conservator of forests, South Forest Division, for inadequately overseeing permissions for tree pruning. The court highlighted the importance of proper inspections and compliance with environmental laws, citing the overall unsatisfactory state of affairs in the current system.

In response, the court prohibited further pruning activities until the forest department establishes clear guidelines. The move aims to prevent misuse of power and unauthorized deforestation, ensuring actions are in line with the statute's conservation objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

