Legal Battle Over Communist Leader's Remains: Family vs. Medical College

The Kerala High Court dismissed the appeals of M M Lawrence's daughters to reclaim his remains from a medical college. The court upheld that Lawrence consented for donation to education, supported by his son. Despite protests and dramatic scenes, the medical college's decision stood firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeals filed by the daughters of veteran communist leader M M Lawrence challenging the handover of his remains to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kerala.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar, upheld a previous decision recognizing Lawrence's son, M L Sajeevan's claim, that his father had consented to donate his body for educational purposes. The court cited the absence of evidence from the daughters, Asha Lawrence and Sujatha Boban, to counter this claim.

Despite emotional protests and the prospect of an appeal to the Supreme Court from the daughters, the court ruled that the handover was consistent with the Kerala Anatomy Act. Their objections were based solely on inferred religious customs, insufficient against their brother's documented claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

