Leadership Dissent: Selecting the Next NHRC Chairperson

A high-level committee, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered to appoint the forthcoming chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as sources reported on Wednesday.

With Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in attendance as opposition leaders, concerns arose about the transparency of the selection process. The opposition leaders are expected to file a dissent note due to the lack of prior disclosure of candidate names.

The NHRC chair has been unoccupied since Justice Arun Kumar Mishra concluded his term on June 1. The selection committee, according to NHRC laws, is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes several parliamentary and governmental leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)