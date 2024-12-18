Left Menu

Leadership Dissent: Selecting the Next NHRC Chairperson

A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened to select the next National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson. Congress leaders participated but may dissent as names were not shared in advance. The NHRC has been without a chairperson since Justice Arun Kumar Mishra's term ended in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:32 IST
Leadership Dissent: Selecting the Next NHRC Chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level committee, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered to appoint the forthcoming chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as sources reported on Wednesday.

With Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in attendance as opposition leaders, concerns arose about the transparency of the selection process. The opposition leaders are expected to file a dissent note due to the lack of prior disclosure of candidate names.

The NHRC chair has been unoccupied since Justice Arun Kumar Mishra concluded his term on June 1. The selection committee, according to NHRC laws, is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes several parliamentary and governmental leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024