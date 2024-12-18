Left Menu

Corruption in China's Military: A Barrier to 2027 Modernization Goals

The Pentagon's annual report highlights corruption in China's military as potentially hindering its 2027 modernization goals. The anti-corruption purge has led to the removal of at least 15 high-ranking officials, including probes into Dong Jun. This disruption could affect China's capacity for Taiwan unification efforts.

The Pentagon's latest annual report has flagged corruption within China's military as a disruptive factor in the country's quest to meet its 2027 modernization objectives. Unveiled on Wednesday, the report revealed that a significant anti-corruption purge has been underway since last year.

From July to December 2023, at least 15 senior military officers and defense industry executives in China were removed due to corruption investigations. This crackdown, according to the report, threatens to derail progress towards the People's Liberation Army's modernization ambitions aimed for 2027.

U.S. defense officials caution that the ongoing investigations could have broader implications, potentially affecting China's strategies concerning Taiwan. The suspected involvement of high-ranking officials, such as Defense Minister Dong Jun, raises questions about the military's integrity and leadership.

