Major Drug Bust in Mangaluru: Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh
Police in Mangaluru conducted a raid near Kulashekara, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh. Three suspects, linked to other drug cases, were arrested with 5 kg of ganja, 100 gm of MDMA, 7 gm of LSD, and 17 gm of charas in their possession. The investigation continues.
In a significant bust, Mangaluru City Police have seized narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh following a raid conducted near Kulashekara on Wednesday.
The raid, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals, identified as Devaraj, Mohammed Umar, and Riyaz Ahmed, uncovered their plans to distribute the illegal substances, authorities reported.
The confiscated drugs included significant quantities of ganja, MDMA, LSD, and charas along with tools used for distribution. The suspects are reportedly linked to multiple drug cases in the region, prompting an ongoing investigation to uncover their network and suppliers.
