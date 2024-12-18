Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Mangaluru: Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 9 Lakh

Police in Mangaluru conducted a raid near Kulashekara, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh. Three suspects, linked to other drug cases, were arrested with 5 kg of ganja, 100 gm of MDMA, 7 gm of LSD, and 17 gm of charas in their possession. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:38 IST
In a significant bust, Mangaluru City Police have seized narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh following a raid conducted near Kulashekara on Wednesday.

The raid, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals, identified as Devaraj, Mohammed Umar, and Riyaz Ahmed, uncovered their plans to distribute the illegal substances, authorities reported.

The confiscated drugs included significant quantities of ganja, MDMA, LSD, and charas along with tools used for distribution. The suspects are reportedly linked to multiple drug cases in the region, prompting an ongoing investigation to uncover their network and suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

