Supreme Court's Battle Against Unlawful Tree Felling

The Supreme Court emphasized its commitment to preserving Delhi's green cover during a hearing on unauthorized tree felling. The court noted that existing laws should protect, not diminish, tree populations and plans to mandate a comprehensive tree census.

Justices A S Oka and Manmohan criticized the Delhi government for insufficient efforts in increasing greenery. They suggested appointing an external agency to propose measures for enhancing the capital's green areas. This initiative follows concerns raised in a PIL by environmentalist MC Mehta, filed in 1985.

The court is considering involving the Forest Survey of India in the tree census and looking at infrastructure improvements for tree authorities. Additionally, a cap on tree felling permissions will be examined to ensure conservation.

