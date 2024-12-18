Left Menu

Supreme Court's Battle Against Unlawful Tree Felling

The Supreme Court is addressing unauthorized tree felling in Delhi, emphasizing that tree laws aim to preserve, not cut down, greenery. A tree census and additional conservation measures are underway, highlighting a need for green cover enhancement. The case stems from a 1985 PIL by environmentalist MC Mehta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:53 IST
The Supreme Court emphasized its commitment to preserving Delhi's green cover during a hearing on unauthorized tree felling. The court noted that existing laws should protect, not diminish, tree populations and plans to mandate a comprehensive tree census.

Justices A S Oka and Manmohan criticized the Delhi government for insufficient efforts in increasing greenery. They suggested appointing an external agency to propose measures for enhancing the capital's green areas. This initiative follows concerns raised in a PIL by environmentalist MC Mehta, filed in 1985.

The court is considering involving the Forest Survey of India in the tree census and looking at infrastructure improvements for tree authorities. Additionally, a cap on tree felling permissions will be examined to ensure conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

