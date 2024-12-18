Militants Strike: Stone Crusher Manager Kidnapped in Assam

A manager of a stone crusher unit has reportedly been kidnapped by individuals suspected to be militants from the ULFA(I) faction in Assam's Tinsukia district, law enforcement confirmed on Wednesday.

As per a senior police official, the victim, Prakash Chetri, was seized by armed group members around 10:00 a.m. from the Jagun 10 Mile area. Authorities believe non-compliance with extortion demands led to the abduction.

The police suspect the ongoing demands for payment from local businesses, including small tea gardens and crusher operations, underpin the abduction. An intensive search and rescue effort, directed by Tinsukia's Acting Superintendent of Police, Tabu Ram Pegu, is in progress.

