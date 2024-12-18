Left Menu

Punjab Braces for Major Shutdown as Farmers Issue Bandh Call

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a 'Punjab bandh' on December 30, criticizing the central government for not meeting farmers' demands. The call was backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, following train disruptions during a 'Rail Roko' protest that impacted public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:58 IST
Prominent farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has declared a statewide 'Punjab bandh' on December 30, criticizing the central government's inaction on the demands of protesting farmers.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha backed the call for a complete shutdown, emphasizing ongoing issues such as minimum support price and other farmer-related grievances.

Train services faced disruptions due to the recent three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest, reflecting the escalating tension between the farmers and the central administration. The protest saw some 12 trains canceled and delays at over 50 locations across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

