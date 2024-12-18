Left Menu

CBI Court Rejects Remand, Grants Bail to IRS Officers in Corruption Case

A CBI court denied the agency's request to remand two IRS officers and others involved in a corruption case. The officers, accused of bribery and illegal activities at SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai, were released on bail. The court ruled the arrests illegal but ordered cooperation with investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST
A special CBI court has denied the agency's application to remand two IRS officers and four others involved in a high-profile corruption case, granting bail instead. The decision followed arguments by the defense citing illegalities in the arrest process.

The Central Bureau of Investigation accuses the arrested IRS officers, including Chandrapal Singh Chauhan, of engaging in corrupt practices at SEEPZ-SEZ, an economic hub in Mumbai. Chauhan allegedly secured extensions through hefty bribes and amassed luxury possessions, according to documents obtained during the probe.

Defence attorneys argued the arrests contravened fundamental rights as proper arrest notifications were not provided. Despite the court's ruling against remand, it directed the accused to fully cooperate with ongoing CBI investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

