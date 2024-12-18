Renewed Path: India and China's Strategic Consensus

In a significant diplomatic development, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in comprehensive talks, marking the first structured dialogue in five years. The discussions culminated in a six-point consensus aimed at maintaining border peace and rejuvenating bilateral ties.

The meeting, as noted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, highlighted the importance of border management while clipping its effect on overall relations. Both sides committed to continuing measures ensuring peace and tranquility, and committed to resolving boundary issues per the political guidelines established in 2005.

This resumption in dialogue signifies a pivotal step in reinstating the India-China relationship. With broader implications, this dialogue underscores the strategic importance of stable relations between these two major powers, impacting over 2.8 billion citizens and advancing global South interests.

