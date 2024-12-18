Government Clarifies: Sewer Work Not Caste-Based, New Data Shows

The Indian government has clarified that sewer and septic tank cleaning should be considered an occupational activity rather than a caste-related job.

Despite the majority of these workers belonging to the SC, ST, or OBC communities, with 67 percent from the SC category, the profession is officially recognized as occupation-based.

The statement, made by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in response to a Lok Sabha question, acknowledges the complexity, ensuring data under the NAMASTE scheme aids in improving workers' conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)