Government Clarifies: Sewer Work Not Caste-Based, New Data Shows
The Indian government declares sewer and septic tank cleaning a profession driven by occupation, not caste, despite 90% of workers being from SC, ST, or OBC categories. This clarification came as part of the NAMASTE scheme data, which profiled around 54,574 workers across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST
The Indian government has clarified that sewer and septic tank cleaning should be considered an occupational activity rather than a caste-related job.
Despite the majority of these workers belonging to the SC, ST, or OBC communities, with 67 percent from the SC category, the profession is officially recognized as occupation-based.
The statement, made by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in response to a Lok Sabha question, acknowledges the complexity, ensuring data under the NAMASTE scheme aids in improving workers' conditions.
