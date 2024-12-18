Left Menu

Government Clarifies: Sewer Work Not Caste-Based, New Data Shows

The Indian government declares sewer and septic tank cleaning a profession driven by occupation, not caste, despite 90% of workers being from SC, ST, or OBC categories. This clarification came as part of the NAMASTE scheme data, which profiled around 54,574 workers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST
Government Clarifies: Sewer Work Not Caste-Based, New Data Shows
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has clarified that sewer and septic tank cleaning should be considered an occupational activity rather than a caste-related job.

Despite the majority of these workers belonging to the SC, ST, or OBC communities, with 67 percent from the SC category, the profession is officially recognized as occupation-based.

The statement, made by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in response to a Lok Sabha question, acknowledges the complexity, ensuring data under the NAMASTE scheme aids in improving workers' conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024