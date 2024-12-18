Left Menu

High-Stakes Tensions: The Moscow Bomb Incident

Russia arrested an Uzbek man confessing to bombing that killed top general Igor Kirillov in Moscow, directed by Ukraine's SBU. The incident underscores rising tensions, with Kyiv's alleged chemical weapon accusations against Kirillov. Russia plans to address this at the UN Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia announced on Wednesday that an Uzbek suspect has been detained for confessing to the bombing that killed Igor Kirillov, a top general in Moscow, guided by Ukraine's SBU security forces. Kirillov, leader of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was murdered alongside his aide near his apartment after a device attached to an electric scooter exploded.

This assassination marks him as the highest-ranking Russian officer to be allegedly assassinated by Ukraine so far. Ukraine's SBU intelligence service has claimed responsibility due to accusations against Kirillov for employing chemical weapons—claims which Moscow denies. Russia's Investigative Committee reported the suspect confessed to executing Ukraine's intelligence orders upon arriving in Moscow.

The incident will be raised at the United Nations Security Council by Russia. Moscow accuses Ukraine and its Western allies of using such tactics, while Kyiv frames the event as legitimate retribution. This situation highlights ongoing escalations over Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

