Portugal's Strong Endorsement: Boosting India's UN Security Council Aspirations
Portugal has reaffirmed its support for India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit. Both countries strengthen their strategic partnership through the EU and aim to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement, marking a historic bilateral relationship milestone.
Portugal has firmly reiterated its backing of India's aspiration for permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.
During President Droupadi Murmu's two-day state visit, Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal highlighted the cooperative endeavors between both nations, particularly within multilateral platforms like the United Nations. The reinforcing of this support underscores India's push for necessary reforms within the UN Security Council, originally established in 1945, to better align with current geopolitical landscapes.
The relationship between Portugal and India is further solidified as Portugal actively contributes to the India-EU strategic partnership and engages with Lusophone nations. The visit, deemed 'historic' due to its timing on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, also coincides with ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement with the EU, symbolizing a significant milestone in bilateral ties.
