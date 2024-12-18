Supreme Court to Hear South Carolina's Planned Parenthood Funding Dispute
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear South Carolina's case aiming to cut public funding to Planned Parenthood. The conservative-leaning state seeks to end funding for the provider under Medicaid due to its abortion services. A lower court previously barred the state's decision, siding with Planned Parenthood.
The U.S. Supreme Court has announced its decision to review South Carolina's recent bid to cease public funding to Planned Parenthood. This move could significantly support conservative states aiming to withdraw government money from the reproductive healthcare provider.
The appeal challenges a previous ruling that prevented South Carolina from ending Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. This regional affiliate provides essential healthcare services, including abortions, in Charleston and Columbia, serving Medicaid-covered patients.
This case marks the third time South Carolina's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood have reached the Supreme Court. The justices' decision may influence similar disputes nationwide, especially after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has led to numerous abortion bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Showdown: Transgender Rights vs. Tennessee's Healthcare Ban
High-Profile Shooting: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed in Targeted Attack
Tragic Loss as UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Fatally Shot in New York
Tragic Incident in Midtown: UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot
Tragic Loss: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Shot in Manhattan