Supreme Court to Hear South Carolina's Planned Parenthood Funding Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court has announced its decision to review South Carolina's recent bid to cease public funding to Planned Parenthood. This move could significantly support conservative states aiming to withdraw government money from the reproductive healthcare provider.

The appeal challenges a previous ruling that prevented South Carolina from ending Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. This regional affiliate provides essential healthcare services, including abortions, in Charleston and Columbia, serving Medicaid-covered patients.

This case marks the third time South Carolina's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood have reached the Supreme Court. The justices' decision may influence similar disputes nationwide, especially after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has led to numerous abortion bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)