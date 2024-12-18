Punjab Police Reclaims Stolen Goods: A Success Story

The Punjab Police marked a significant accomplishment as they returned 413 vehicles, 85 mobile phones, and various household items to rightful owners. These items were part of 583 different cases registered across the city in the past year.

The event, titled 'Arpan Samaroh', was held at Police Lines in Jalandhar. According to an official release, it was a significant move to foster trust and credibility among citizens by restoring their stolen or confiscated belongings.

Praising the initiative, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma emphasized the program's impact on community trust. For Baljeet Kaur, a citizen who recovered her smartphone, it was a moment of joy and relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)