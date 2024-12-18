Punjab Police Reclaims Stolen Goods: A Success Story
The Punjab Police have successfully returned 413 vehicles, 85 mobile phones, and various household items to their rightful owners. This was achieved through the Arpan Samaroh event in Jalandhar after 583 cases were registered. The effort aims to build trust among citizens by returning seized belongings.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police marked a significant accomplishment as they returned 413 vehicles, 85 mobile phones, and various household items to rightful owners. These items were part of 583 different cases registered across the city in the past year.
The event, titled 'Arpan Samaroh', was held at Police Lines in Jalandhar. According to an official release, it was a significant move to foster trust and credibility among citizens by restoring their stolen or confiscated belongings.
Praising the initiative, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma emphasized the program's impact on community trust. For Baljeet Kaur, a citizen who recovered her smartphone, it was a moment of joy and relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana: Several vehicles damaged in fire at Malakpet Metro station in Hyderabad
Uttarakhand's Green Cess Initiative Targets Out-of-State Vehicles
Missile Strike Hits Taganrog Port, Damaging Facility and Vehicles
(Eds: Repeating after dropping extra word) Ten injured as civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.
Ten injured as Mumbai civic transport body BEST's bus hits pedestrians, vehicles in Mumbai's Kurla after brake failure: Official.