Delhi Delays Fuel Ban on Overage Vehicles Amid Installation Hiccups

The Delhi government's initiative to stop fueling overage vehicles at petrol stations has faced delays due to incomplete installation of required devices. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa remains optimistic about resolving the issues quickly. Furthermore, Sirsa inaugurated water and sewage projects to improve infrastructure in Rajouri Garden.

The Delhi government's plan to restrict fuel services for overage vehicles has been postponed. The delay arises from the absence of requisite technology installations at many petrol stations across the city. Once all systems are ready and functional, the government will proceed with the initiative.

Environmental officials have confirmed an impending announcement from Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa regarding the revised rollout schedule. Sirsa emphasized the importance of complete readiness over rushing the implementation, ensuring fuel stations are equipped with the needed CCTV systems and software.

In parallel, Sirsa inaugurated sewer and water line projects in Rajouri Garden, addressing long-standing infrastructure issues. Priority is being given to providing clean drinking water to every ward, aligning with national promises.

