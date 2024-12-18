Stalin Advocates Unity for Minority Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasizes the importance of minority unity amidst current challenges. Speaking at the Minorities Rights Day, he reiterated DMK's commitment to secularism, outlined schemes for minority welfare, and opposed initiatives like CAA, stressing the urgency of collective action in these times.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated his commitment to protecting secularism and minority rights. In his address during the Minorities Rights Day in Tiruchirappalli, he urged minority communities to unite, considering it a necessity given the current national climate.
Highlighting the DMK-led government's efforts, Stalin listed various welfare schemes aimed at safeguarding minority rights. He voiced opposition to measures like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and underscored the ongoing need to intensify actions for minorities' protection.
Stalin expressed concern about the national situation, despite Tamil Nadu exemplifying secularism's benefits. He emphasized unity among minority groups as crucial to navigating these times and assured that the DMK and the state government would consistently support these communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
