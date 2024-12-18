Haryana's Fight Against Drug Menace

Haryana is ramping up its battle against the scourge of drugs, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stating on Wednesday that successful Panchayats and proactive police officers will receive government honors.

The initiative aims to stamp out drug abuse in the state, with negligence not tolerated and punitive actions against non-performing officials. The formation of a special task force is central to this effort, tasked with uprooting drug networks.

Collaborative measures with neighboring states have been initiated, with an inter-state secretariat in Panchkula facilitating coordinated efforts against drug trafficking, a growing concern due to its link with narco-terrorism.

