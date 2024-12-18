Left Menu

Haryana's Fight Against Drug Menace

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that high-performing Panchayats and police officials in combating drugs will be recognized by the government. Failing officials will face consequences. The state is working to eliminate drug abuse, with a special task force and inter-state cooperation to address the growing threat of narco-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:19 IST
Haryana's Fight Against Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is ramping up its battle against the scourge of drugs, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stating on Wednesday that successful Panchayats and proactive police officers will receive government honors.

The initiative aims to stamp out drug abuse in the state, with negligence not tolerated and punitive actions against non-performing officials. The formation of a special task force is central to this effort, tasked with uprooting drug networks.

Collaborative measures with neighboring states have been initiated, with an inter-state secretariat in Panchkula facilitating coordinated efforts against drug trafficking, a growing concern due to its link with narco-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024