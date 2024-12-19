Left Menu

Montana Supreme Court Upholds Youth Climate Victory

The Montana Supreme Court has ruled that the state constitution guarantees a right to a stable climate, nullifying laws barring consideration of greenhouse-gas emissions in energy project permits. This landmark decision was in favor of young activists challenging policies that exacerbate climate change.

Updated: 19-12-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Montana's top court has made a groundbreaking decision by affirming that the state constitution entitles its citizens to a stable climate, overriding existing laws that prohibited regulators from considering the impact of greenhouse-gas emissions in fossil-fuel project permits.

This landmark ruling supports 16 young activists who argued that the state's energy projects endanger their health and future by intensifying climate change.

The Montana Supreme Court's 6-1 decision marks the first successful lawsuit of its kind in the U.S., supporting youth-led challenges against policies that permit fossil fuel extraction and use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

