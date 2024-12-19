U.S. Contemplates Ban on TP-Link Routers Amid Security Fears

Amid rising national security concerns, U.S. authorities are mulling a ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company's internet routers have been linked to cyber attacks.

Two U.S. lawmakers in August urged an investigation into TP-Link, fearing their Wi-Fi routers might be used in cyber attacks. The Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments have instituted separate probes into the company, with the potential for a sales ban as early as next year.

The Commerce Department has even subpoenaed TP-Link, while the Defense Department began its investigation earlier this year. Following these developments, shares of Netgear, a Silicon Valley-based competitor, surged over 12% on Wednesday.

