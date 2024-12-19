Left Menu

Vietnam's International Defence Expo: A Platform for Peace and Cooperation

Vietnam is bolstering international defense collaboration to foster peace, as revealed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the second international arms fair in Hanoi. With nearly 250 exhibitors from various countries, the event underscores Vietnam’s commitment to a 'four no' policy avoiding military alliances and conflicts.

Updated: 19-12-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:56 IST
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized Vietnam's intent to expand international defense cooperation as he inaugurated the second international arms fair in Hanoi on Thursday. The event is seen as a strategy to build trust and prevent war.

Running until Sunday at Gia Lam airport, the fair features close to 250 exhibitors from across the globe, including major nations like the United States, China, Russia, the UK, Iran, and Israel. The fair's mission is clear: peace, cooperation, and development.

Chinh reiterated Vietnam's adherence to its steadfast "four no" policy, which avoids military alliances, opposes using Vietnamese land for foreign military bases, and rejects the use of force in international matters.

