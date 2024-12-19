Left Menu

Pakistani Security Forces' Decisive Strikes: A Surge in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Pakistani security forces conducted three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eliminating 11 terrorists, as confirmed by authorities. The operations align with a recent report noting a 90% surge in terrorism and counter-terrorism violence in the third quarter of 2024, mainly affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Updated: 19-12-2024 10:43 IST
Pakistani security forces executed tactical operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, neutralizing 11 terrorists across three incidents, according to official statements.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that these operations occurred on December 17 and 18, targeting Tank district and Datta Khel in North Waziristan, among other areas.

This decisive action comes in light of a recent report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, highlighting a dramatic rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

