Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq Faces Electricity Theft Allegations

Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq has been accused of electricity theft at his residence, leading to a police case under the Electricity Act. The charges come amid ongoing legal troubles for Barq, who is also implicated in a previous violence incident linked to a mosque survey in Kot Garvi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:11 IST
Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, representing the Samajwadi Party, was recently accused of electricity theft at his home, prompting legal action by Uttar Pradesh Police. Officials allege the illegal bypassing of the electricity meter at his Deepa Sarai residence.

The situation escalated with the FIR, which cites a report from the electrical testing laboratory confirming unauthorized electricity usage. This adds to Barq's ongoing legal woes, as he faces charges from November 24, when violence erupted after a contentious survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Barq has requested a stay on his arrest from the Allahabad High Court, denying involvement in both incidents. He claims he was falsely implicated and argues his absence from the violent event. His efforts to have the FIR quashed continue as legal proceedings develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

