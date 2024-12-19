Left Menu

Escalating Strikes: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine launched a significant attack on Russian territory, hitting an oil refinery in Rostov with 13 missiles and 84 drones. This continues a pattern of strikes on oil infrastructure, crucial to Russia's war economy. Russian defenses downed many UAVs as tensions intensify between the nations.

Escalating Strikes: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Infrastructure
Ukraine has launched a formidable strike on Russian soil, reportedly using at least 13 missiles and 84 drones, igniting a prolonged blaze at an oil refinery in the southern Rostov region, Russian officials announced on Thursday.

Amid Russia's accelerated advancements in the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has strategically targeted Russia's oil infrastructure, a vital component of its war economy. Reports from Russia's defense ministry indicate that 84 drones were intercepted, including 36 over the Rostov area.

The incident, confirmed by Acting Governor Yuri Slyusar, highlighted Ukraine's repeated assaults on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, resulting in injuries and a swiftly extinguished fire. Meanwhile, tensions soared with Russia's retaliatory missile developments following Ukrainian use of U.S. and British-supplied weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

