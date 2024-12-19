Left Menu

Court Upholds Lesbian Couple's Right to Live Together

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has affirmed the right of a lesbian couple to live together, emphasizing the couple's freedom to choose their partners. The court directed that the couple's relationship should not be interfered with by family members, recognizing the autonomy of adult individuals in making personal decisions.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has upheld the right of a lesbian couple from Vijayawada to live together, ruling in favor of personal freedom and autonomy in partner choice.

A bench, composed of Justices R Raghunandan Rao and K Maheswara Rao, dealt with a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman named Kavitha (name changed). The petition alleged that her partner, Lalitha (name changed), was detained unlawfully by her own father in Narsipatnam.

The court instructed Lalitha's parents not to interfere with the couple's relationship, underscoring that Lalitha, being a legal adult, is entitled to make her own personal decisions without parental interference.

