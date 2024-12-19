Left Menu

Kerala Cabinet's Controversial Promotion of IPS Officer

Kerala's decision to promote IPS officer ADGP M R Ajithkumar to DGP amid investigations into political controversies and illegal wealth probes has stirred debate. The cabinet's unanimous decision contradicts allegations of dissent. Ajithkumar, previously criticized for RSS meetings and festival disruptions, will now head the Armed Police Battalion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:17 IST
Kerala Cabinet's Controversial Promotion of IPS Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Cabinet has approved the promotion of senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), despite ongoing investigations into his controversial past engagements and alleged illicit wealth accumulation.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, defended the decision, emphasizing its unanimous nature and dismissing reports of ministerial discord. Anil, a CPI leader, clarified that while Ajithkumar's inquiry continues, it is separate from the cabinet's decision to promote him.

The officer has faced criticism from opposition parties for meetings with RSS leaders and involvement in events alleged to benefit the BJP. Ajithkumar's promotion comes alongside that of S Suresh, on central deputation, to the DGP rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

