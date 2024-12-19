Kerala Cabinet's Controversial Promotion of IPS Officer

The Kerala Cabinet has approved the promotion of senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), despite ongoing investigations into his controversial past engagements and alleged illicit wealth accumulation.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, G R Anil, defended the decision, emphasizing its unanimous nature and dismissing reports of ministerial discord. Anil, a CPI leader, clarified that while Ajithkumar's inquiry continues, it is separate from the cabinet's decision to promote him.

The officer has faced criticism from opposition parties for meetings with RSS leaders and involvement in events alleged to benefit the BJP. Ajithkumar's promotion comes alongside that of S Suresh, on central deputation, to the DGP rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)