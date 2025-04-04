Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Mourns Loss of RSS Leader's Brother

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences following the death of Arvind Joshi, brother of RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. CM Yadav praised Arvind Joshi's social contributions and wished for his salvation, highlighting his impact on society. He also visited the bereaved family in Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:13 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condoles demise of Arvind Joshi, brother of RSS leader Suresh Joshi (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended his condolences over the passing of Arvind Joshi, brother of the notable RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. In his statement to the media, CM Yadav lauded Arvind Joshi's significant contributions to social causes, remarking on his positive impact on the community. He expressed his heartfelt prayers for Arvind Joshi's soul to attain salvation, calling his demise a considerable loss to society.

Using social media platform X, CM Yadav shared his tribute to Arvind Joshi, who was the founding figure and former president of the Madhavashram Nyas Gaushala. He noted the bond as Arvind was the elder brother to the former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and current member of its All India Executive Committee, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. On visiting the family residence in Indore, the Chief Minister paid homage and sought to console those left behind by the esteemed figure.

The post revealed Yadav's spiritual devotions as he prayed to Baba Mahakal for granting a place at the divine feet of the departed soul and fortitude for the grieving family to endure their loss. The closing words, "Om Shanti," encapsulated his prayers for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

