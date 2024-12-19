Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Top Russian General's Murder Scene Revisited

The suspect in the killing of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov has been brought to the crime scene in Moscow. General Kirillov, who led the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed on Tuesday. The incident is under investigation by law enforcement officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Authorities have taken the alleged perpetrator to the Moscow crime scene where Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was brutally murdered. The TASS news agency revealed this development on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

General Kirillov, a pivotal figure as the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was assassinated in the capital city on Tuesday. His death has sent shockwaves throughout the military community.

Investigators are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this high-profile assassination, as the nation awaits further details amid heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

