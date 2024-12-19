Myanmar's Path to Elections: Regional Talks Bring Hope
Myanmar's foreign minister shared progress on the country's upcoming elections in a regional meeting. Thailand led the discussions, emphasizing the significance of regional understanding. The junta in Myanmar expressed willingness for peaceful dialogue with all parties involved in resolving the ongoing crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Myanmar's foreign minister provided an update on the upcoming national elections during a regional meeting on Thursday, as confirmed by Thailand's foreign minister.
The meeting, held in Bangkok, was deemed crucial as neighboring countries possess a more in-depth understanding of Myanmar's internal struggles, according to Maris Sangiampongsa, who addressed the press.
The ruling junta showed a willingness to engage in peaceful discussions with all parties to resolve the country's ongoing crisis, according to statements made by Myanmar's foreign minister at the meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crisis in South Korea: Martial Law Sparks Controversy
U.N. Appeals for $47 Billion Amid Global Humanitarian Crisis
Congress Demands Urgent Discussion on Agrarian Crisis Amid Farmers' Agitation
Beans and Tempeh: The Unsung Heroes Against Climate Crisis
Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats