Myanmar's Path to Elections: Regional Talks Bring Hope

Myanmar's foreign minister shared progress on the country's upcoming elections in a regional meeting. Thailand led the discussions, emphasizing the significance of regional understanding. The junta in Myanmar expressed willingness for peaceful dialogue with all parties involved in resolving the ongoing crisis.

Bangkok | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:56 IST
Myanmar's foreign minister provided an update on the upcoming national elections during a regional meeting on Thursday, as confirmed by Thailand's foreign minister.

The meeting, held in Bangkok, was deemed crucial as neighboring countries possess a more in-depth understanding of Myanmar's internal struggles, according to Maris Sangiampongsa, who addressed the press.

The ruling junta showed a willingness to engage in peaceful discussions with all parties to resolve the country's ongoing crisis, according to statements made by Myanmar's foreign minister at the meeting.

