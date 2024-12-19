Myanmar's Path to Elections: Regional Talks Bring Hope

Myanmar's foreign minister provided an update on the upcoming national elections during a regional meeting on Thursday, as confirmed by Thailand's foreign minister.

The meeting, held in Bangkok, was deemed crucial as neighboring countries possess a more in-depth understanding of Myanmar's internal struggles, according to Maris Sangiampongsa, who addressed the press.

The ruling junta showed a willingness to engage in peaceful discussions with all parties to resolve the country's ongoing crisis, according to statements made by Myanmar's foreign minister at the meeting.

