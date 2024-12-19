Sole Eyewitness: Child's Testimony Leads to Conviction

A Thane sessions court has sentenced a 76-year-old woman, Jamnaben Mangaldas Mange, to life imprisonment for setting her daughter-in-law ablaze. The conviction hinged on the testimony of her 10-year-old granddaughter, the sole eyewitness to the horrific incident.

The tragic events unfolded six years ago when the woman, out of reported animosity, doused her daughter-in-law, Daksha Mange, with kerosene and set her on fire. Despite rushing efforts by neighbors to save her, Daksha succumbed to her injuries, which covered 80% of her body.

Sessions judge D S Deshmukh confirmed that the prosecution effectively established Jamnaben's guilt, while her son Ashok Mange was acquitted due to lack of evidence. The court ordered the convicted woman to pay Rs 50,000 to her granddaughter as compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)