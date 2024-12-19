Zelenskiy Calls for United EU-US Front to Save Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Brussels on Thursday for a summit of EU leaders, emphasizing that unity between the EU and the United States is crucial for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stated, "For us, it's very important, especially from the very beginning of next year, we need very much unity between the United States and EU and countries of Europe." He further asserted that only a combined effort by both the U.S. and Europe can effectively counter Russian aggression and secure Ukraine's future.

During his visit, Zelenskiy plans to focus discussions on protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, boosting its arms production, and securing urgent support for its education system.

