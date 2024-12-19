Ukraine Peace Talks: A Distant Horizon

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda has expressed skepticism about the prospects for peace negotiations in Ukraine, citing Russia's ongoing military offensive as a major stumbling block.

Nauseda made these remarks on Thursday, ahead of a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, which notably included the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite the pressing need for peace talks, Nauseda stated, "Russia is in the offensive mode, showing no willingness to negotiate," underscoring the complex geopolitical challenges that lie ahead.

