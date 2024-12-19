Ukraine Peace Talks: A Distant Horizon
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized the improbability of peace negotiations in Ukraine due to Russia's continued offensive stance. His remarks came ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was also in attendance. Nauseda highlighted Russia's lack of genuine interest in peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda has expressed skepticism about the prospects for peace negotiations in Ukraine, citing Russia's ongoing military offensive as a major stumbling block.
Nauseda made these remarks on Thursday, ahead of a summit of European Union leaders in Brussels, which notably included the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Despite the pressing need for peace talks, Nauseda stated, "Russia is in the offensive mode, showing no willingness to negotiate," underscoring the complex geopolitical challenges that lie ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Martial Law Fiasco Disrupts International Diplomacy
Royal Diplomacy in Action: Prince William and Kate Welcome Qatar's Emir
A Symphony of Diplomacy: Ricky Kej Meets Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia and US Navigate Sea Drills Amid Tensions
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Lavrov's EU Return Amidst Ukraine Tensions