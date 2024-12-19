Rising Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemen's Houthi Rebels
A series of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held territories intensified the regional conflict, following a missile attack on Israel. The preplanned strikes targeted ports and energy infrastructure, killing nine. The assaults escalate tensions in the Red Sea, complicating global shipping and regional stability.
A fresh wave of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-held territories early Thursday has intensified the ongoing conflict, resulting in at least nine casualties, according to officials. The strikes came shortly after a missile launch targeted central Israel, raising fears of further regional destabilization.
The Israeli military reported that the assaults targeted Houthi infrastructure across key Red Sea ports such as Hodeida, Salif, and the Ras Isa oil terminal. The airstrikes were part of a preplanned operation that involved 14 fighter jets, as tensions with the Iranian-backed Houthis escalate.
Israeli authorities claim these sites were being used for military actions against Israel. Amid the intensified military actions, suspicions grow around weapon transfers through these seas, further complicating international shipping routes already impacted by the ongoing conflict.
