Trade Wars: Who Really Wins?

There would be no victors in a trade war between the United States and the European Union, except China, said Kaja Kallas, the EU's Foreign Affairs High Representative, on Thursday.

Speaking before an EU summit addressing global positioning and relationships with the Trump administration and China, Kallas emphasized the EU's strength when unified.

Kallas responded to Trump's proposed 20% tariff on EU goods by underscoring the mutual disadvantage of a U.S.-EU trade conflict, advocating instead for a cohesive U.S. and EU stance against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)