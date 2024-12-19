Left Menu

Trade Wars: Who Really Wins?

Kaja Kallas, the EU Foreign Affairs High Representative, warns that a trade war between the EU and the U.S. would benefit no one except China. She emphasizes the importance of a united approach between the U.S. and EU against China, cautioning against internal trade conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

There would be no victors in a trade war between the United States and the European Union, except China, said Kaja Kallas, the EU's Foreign Affairs High Representative, on Thursday.

Speaking before an EU summit addressing global positioning and relationships with the Trump administration and China, Kallas emphasized the EU's strength when unified.

Kallas responded to Trump's proposed 20% tariff on EU goods by underscoring the mutual disadvantage of a U.S.-EU trade conflict, advocating instead for a cohesive U.S. and EU stance against China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

