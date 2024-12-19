Left Menu

Market Jitters Amid Fed's Interest Rate Shift

U.S. stock futures inched up as investors absorbed the Federal Reserve's unexpected interest rate projections. With fewer rate cuts and higher inflation anticipated next year, markets saw a sharp decline. Yet, in premarket trading, key stocks recovered some losses. Corporate updates saw varied performances with Tesla, Nvidia, and Micron in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:37 IST
Market Jitters Amid Fed's Interest Rate Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, U.S. stock index futures showed positivity on Thursday, rebounding slightly after Federal Reserve forecasts prompted investor uncertainty the previous day.

The Fed's latest statement indicated only two 25 basis point cuts for 2025, contrary to earlier projections, triggering a reactive drop in key stock indices due to concerns over inflation and interest rates in the ensuing fiscal climate under the Trump administration. The S&P 500 neared its lowest point in a month, and the Dow witnessed consecutive declines, the longest since the early 70s. However, on Thursday, futures for major indices emerged into positive territory, with modest gains across the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.

Amid shifting monetary policy by the Fed, corporate spheres painted a mixed picture. While megacaps like Tesla and Nvidia experienced a premarket uptick, Micron's forecast triggered a 14% dip. Contrarily, cybersecurity company SentinelOne saw shares rise following a favorable Jefferies upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024