Sengar Seeks Bail Extension Citing Medical Concerns

Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, currently serving a life term for his role in the 2017 Unnao rape case, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for a five-month extension of his interim bail on medical grounds.

The court, represented by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, has already granted Sengar interim bail until December 20, citing his medical needs, and the case hearing is set for the same date.

The bench requested a detailed report from the AIIMS medical board, expressing concern over numerous visitors affecting Sengar's care, though his counsel claimed only family visited him. Sengar was sentenced to 10 years in connection with the custodial death of the victim's father.

(With inputs from agencies.)