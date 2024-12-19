Sengar Seeks Bail Extension Citing Medical Concerns
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an expelled BJP leader serving a life sentence for rape, requested a five-month bail extension on medical grounds from the Delhi High Court. The court ordered an AIIMS medical report, noting concerns about visitation issues impacting Sengar's care. His appeal against the 2019 verdict continues.
- Country:
- India
Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, currently serving a life term for his role in the 2017 Unnao rape case, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for a five-month extension of his interim bail on medical grounds.
The court, represented by Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, has already granted Sengar interim bail until December 20, citing his medical needs, and the case hearing is set for the same date.
The bench requested a detailed report from the AIIMS medical board, expressing concern over numerous visitors affecting Sengar's care, though his counsel claimed only family visited him. Sengar was sentenced to 10 years in connection with the custodial death of the victim's father.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical Grounds
Life Sentence in Assam: Justice Served in Wife's Murder Case
Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case
Life Sentence for Wife in Tragic Family Dispute
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader on Medical Grounds