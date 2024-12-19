Mystery at Sea: The Baltic Cable Breaks Investigation

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into the mysterious cable breaks in the Baltic Sea. At the center of the probe is the Yi Peng 3, a vessel boarded by Swedish police at the behest of Chinese officials, highlighting potential sabotage concerns.

According to a statement from the police, the operation marks a critical step in understanding the circumstances surrounding the two recent breakages. Both incidents pose significant implications for maritime and communications infrastructure in the region.

While preliminary findings are yet to be disclosed, the involvement of both Swedish and Chinese authorities underscores the international dimension of the inquiry. All eyes are on the Baltic, as investigators seek to uncover whether deliberate actions led to these disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)