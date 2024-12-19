Left Menu

Local Court Delivers Justice in Disturbing 2020 Child Rape Case

A local court sentenced Vinod to life imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece in 2020. The judgment included a Rs 2 lakh fine for the survivor's medical and rehabilitation needs. The case was confirmed by medical examination and DNA evidence, leading to Vinod's conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Badaun(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court has sentenced a man, identified as Vinod, to life imprisonment for the rape of his three-year-old niece, an incident that occurred four years ago.

The special judge under the POCSO Act, Deepak Yadav, also levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Vinod for the child’s medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The case, dating back to December 2020, was established through a police investigation and a DNA test, affirming Vinod's culpability, which resulted in the maximum sentence after a thorough evaluation of evidence and legal arguments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

