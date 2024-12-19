Local Court Delivers Justice in Disturbing 2020 Child Rape Case

A local court has sentenced a man, identified as Vinod, to life imprisonment for the rape of his three-year-old niece, an incident that occurred four years ago.

The special judge under the POCSO Act, Deepak Yadav, also levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Vinod for the child’s medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The case, dating back to December 2020, was established through a police investigation and a DNA test, affirming Vinod's culpability, which resulted in the maximum sentence after a thorough evaluation of evidence and legal arguments.

