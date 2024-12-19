Left Menu

Life Sentence in Aranhwa Murder Case

A local court has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for the murder of Vidya Ram in Aranhwa village. The crime, which occurred in December 2019, resulted in a Rs 4.5 lakh fine imposed on the convicts by District Judge Anil Kumar Jha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:05 IST
Life Sentence in Aranhwa Murder Case
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered a life sentence to a man named Muneswar and his three sons for their involvement in a murder case, as confirmed by a government lawyer on Thursday.

Presiding District Judge Anil Kumar Jha levied a substantial fine totaling Rs 4.5 lakh against the convicted individuals. The conviction arose from an incident on December 2, 2019, where Vidya Ram, aged 40, was brutally beaten to death with sticks and rods in Aranhwa village under the jurisdiction of Laliya police station.

The case, initiated by the brother of the deceased, Juggi Lal, underwent a thorough trial with evidence and witness testimonies from both sides. After a meticulous review, the court found Muneswar along with his sons - Prabhu Dayal, Rakesh, and Sunil - guilty of the crime. Each convict was fined Rs 1.25 lakh, as stated by District Government Counsel, Kuldeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024