Life Sentence in Aranhwa Murder Case

A local court has delivered a life sentence to a man named Muneswar and his three sons for their involvement in a murder case, as confirmed by a government lawyer on Thursday.

Presiding District Judge Anil Kumar Jha levied a substantial fine totaling Rs 4.5 lakh against the convicted individuals. The conviction arose from an incident on December 2, 2019, where Vidya Ram, aged 40, was brutally beaten to death with sticks and rods in Aranhwa village under the jurisdiction of Laliya police station.

The case, initiated by the brother of the deceased, Juggi Lal, underwent a thorough trial with evidence and witness testimonies from both sides. After a meticulous review, the court found Muneswar along with his sons - Prabhu Dayal, Rakesh, and Sunil - guilty of the crime. Each convict was fined Rs 1.25 lakh, as stated by District Government Counsel, Kuldeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)